Michele Traina to Present DIVORCE DIARIES at The Space

Vegas is known for weddings but on July 20 it's all about the divorce fun when The Space welcomes a special one-night engagement of Divorce Diaries, starring New Jersey native, Michele Traina. Divorced, married, or single - everyone can relate to finding the humor in life's beautiful mishaps. Divorce Diaries is live at The Space on Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Ultimate Divorce Comedy and Party are priced at $25 (not including applicable fees) and are available online at www.thespacelv.com. For additional information on Divorce Diaries, please visit www.divorcediariesshow.com.

Michele Traina is breaking up with the pandemic and going back on the road by bringing a tour of her one woman comedy show, Divorce Diaries, back to Vegas. Her second run in Las Vegas - after performing at The Space LV in 2019, gracing the stage with the Chippendales for National Divorce Day in January 2020, appearing on Wendy Williams in October 2020 and recently selling out two shows in Punta Gorda - Divorce Diaries is just what the doctor ordered.

"A lot of divorced women and men struggle with depression and mental health issues when they're going through it [divorce], and I feel like, 'why not just laugh about it?'," says Traina. By using levity and humor to heal and to explore divorce, she's found strength in laughing at life's beautiful mishaps. Throughout the show, which has been described as doing an "excellent job bringing comedy to what some consider the most difficult time in their lives," Traina introduces her audiences to a bevy of relatable characters and shines a light on the importance of not allowing one's Achilles heel to get in the way of happiness. After all, nothing is perfect and we shouldn't take ourselves too seriously.

Divorce Diaries is a mix of stand up, improv, and sketch comedy. Audience favorite segments include: "Michele Does Her Exes," where audience members get to meet the infamous cop, coach, and younger guy who all had a special place in Michele's heart even though they didn't realize they were in a relationship with her and "Who Argued it Best" where litigation gets unruly as Michele portrays both sides of the legal side in a 30 second to one minute argument based on a topic given to the audience with the audience serving as judge and jury.

Jersey-native, Michele Traina started her one-woman journey in 2014, when she began developing Divorce Diaries. Chronicling her comedic life of both teaching kids with special needs and dating men with special needs, Divorce Diaries is a comical and autobiographical look at Traina's divorce journey. At the start of her divorce, Traina moved back into her childhood bedroom in her parent's house in Clifton, NJ unsure if she would ever be funny again. Just six-months later, she felt a need to talk about her experience with divorce and made a decision to start telling jokes on stage about what she went through. As she started to work out material, she started to feel better-thanks in large part to the reaction she received from the audience. Learning that so many women (and men) found it not only relatable, but curative, she decided to take the show on the road; performing at venues such as Caroline's on Broadway, Funny Bone Comedy Club, Zanies Chicago, Zanies Nashville, Stardome Birmingham, and the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City where she performs monthly