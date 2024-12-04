Michael Jackson ONE BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL Introduces All-New Show Enhancements

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has been undergoing show enhancements nearly all year long, upgrading a number of technologically advanced elements, making an even more immersive guest experience.

Significant changes include all-new, high-tech panels to give the show spectacular, larger-than-life visuals that envelop guests from every angle. These panels, along with new artistically choreographed drones, added elements of human feat, reimagined costumes and choreography, make the fan-favorite show a must see this holiday season and beyond.

Performing more than 4,500 shows since opening, the always-evolving production continues to ‘wow' audiences night after night with internationally known hits including “Billie Jean”, “Thriller,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal” and “They Don't Care About Us,” to name a few. The cutting-edge technology and seamless artistry of live performers, introduce the new elements to this show that brings to life the King of Pop's iconic discography on the stage each and every performance.

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.

