Michael DeSchalit to Perform Residency at House of Magic

Prepare for an unforgettable night of magic, comedy, and family fun as Michael DeSchalit, one of the most innovative and engaging magicians in the industry, takes the stage for a special limited-time engagement at the #1 family friendly magic show in downtown Las Vegas, House of Magic. Hosted inside the Delirious Comedy Club Showroom inside the iconic Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street, this family-friendly show offers a perfect blend of astonishing illusions and hilarious comedy for audiences of all ages.

House of Magic, currently one of the top-rated shows in Las Vegas, has earned rave reviews for its unique fusion of mind-blowing magic and clean, light-hearted comedy. Now, with Michael DeSchalit returning, the show promises even more thrills, laughter, and jaw-dropping moments. Known for his incredible sleight-of-hand tricks and interactive illusions, DeSchalit's performances will take this already spectacular show to new heights.

"I'm thrilled to join the House of Magic family and bring my style of magic to Fremont Street," said DeSchalit. "This show is all about fun, family, and wonder, and I can't wait to make magic come to life in front of these incredible audiences!"

A Family-Friendly Experience with Full Service

In addition to the thrilling magic and comedy, guests will enjoy a full-service dining experience. The Delirious Showroom, located inside Hennessey's Tavern, offers a wide selection of food and beverages, including a special kids' menu at discounted prices-perfect for families looking to make an evening of it. Guests can enjoy classic American pub fare, delicious snacks, and a full bar offering specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, all served in the comfort of the showroom while enjoying the show.

Whether it's a fun night out with the kids or a gathering with friends, the combination of magic, food, and drinks ensures an unforgettable experience for everyone. Plus, with Fremont Street's vibrant atmosphere just outside, it's the ideal location for families, tourists, and locals alike.

DeSchalit's performances bring his signature brand of magic to the House of Magic stage. Guests can look forward to a fresh lineup of illusions, exciting new tricks, and plenty of comedy, all designed to make the experience unforgettable for both kids and adults.

"Michael has a great reputation for engaging audiences and creating moments of pure amazement," said Don Barnhart producer of House of Magic. "His addition to the show is a huge bonus for our audience, and we're excited to welcome him to the team."

Michael DeSchalit is an internationally recognized magician and entertainer known for his charismatic stage presence and innovative approach to magic. With a mix of close-up sleight of hand, fascinating illusions, and clever humor, DeSchalit has captivated audiences around the world. His performances have earned him accolades for originality, creativity, and ability to engage audiences of all ages.

House of Magic is a five-star-rated, family-friendly magic and comedy show that takes place inside the Delirious Showroom at Hennessey's Tavern on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. This high-energy performance combines astonishing illusions, interactive comedy, and audience participation, making it the perfect choice for families and tourists looking for clean, thrilling entertainment. With a special kids' menu, full food and bar service, and the best location in downtown Vegas, House of Magic offers a truly unique experience for the whole family.

