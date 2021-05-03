Meow Wolf Calls On Students And Community To Honor Arts Teachers

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Meow Wolf is offering the chance for the Las Vegas community to nominate their favorite arts teacher for a chance to check out Omega Mart.

Beginning today, Meow Wolf will hold a giveaway for Clark County School District (CCSD) arts teachers on their Las Vegas Facebook page. To enter the contest, arts teachers and fans of arts teachers need to comment on the Facebook post to nominate their favorite public school arts teacher in CCSD. 25 public school arts teachers will then be selected to receive a 4-pack of tickets to Omega Mart in Las Vegas. The giveaway will be open to all PreK-12 public school arts teachers in Clark County School District. Winners will be selected at random, announced on Friday, May 7 and will need to provide a CCSD school ID Badge to receive their tickets.

"At Meow Wolf, we believe in the value of the arts in public education, and give tremendous thanks to the teachers and educators who dedicate their lives to serving our next generation," said Danika Padilla, Meow Wolf's Senior Director of Social Impact. "We're a Certified B Corporation and are committed to supporting Nevadans and our local community. Our arts teachers have continued their tireless efforts to support students and parents during COVID-19, and Meow Wolf is glad to recognize their efforts this Teacher Appreciation Week."

Omega Mart is "America's Most Exceptional Grocery Store" and by far your most memorable trip to the market. Combining mind-blowing interactive art elements with an in-depth narrative, the exhibit features 4 vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds which is brought to life by over 325 creatives. Implementing safety practices and protocols to protect employees, guests, and the community is Meow Wolf's main priority. Procedures currently include face masks, social distancing, ventilation upgrades, and employee COVID-19 testing.

Facebook Post for Teacher Appreciation Week

To learn more about what Meow Wolf is doing to protect guests, employees and our community safe please visit the Meow Wolf website.