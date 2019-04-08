Melissa Etheridge Set To Make Wynn Las Vegas Debut

GRAMMY and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is set to make her Wynn Las Vegas debut this summer. For one-night-only, Etheridge will bring "The Medicine Show" tour to the intimate Encore Theater on Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. PDT.

With more than 25 million albums sold worldwide, five platinum and three multi-platinum records, and 15 GRAMMY Award nominations and two GRAMMY wins, Etheridge has established herself as a music icon. Recently she announced her latest album, The Medicine Show, which will be released on Friday, April 12 via Concord Records. Reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks, the album will bring a new level of artistry to Etheridge's 15th studio recording.

The namesake of her tour, The Medicine Show deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing. Through the songs she processed the deep fears and hurting she saw in the nation on collective and personal levels; "Shaking" about national anxiety, the unifying "Human Chain" about the hope for healing, and the rocking, anthemic "Love Will Live." More highlights include the album-closer, "Last Hello" drawing on the incredible strengths and courage shown by the survivors of the Parkland school shootings, and the infectious "Wild and Lonely," and "Faded By Design," exploring themes of her past with a new perspective.

In addition to being known for her passionate and dynamic live performances, Etheridge is also known for selflessly dedicating her time as an activist for human rights, LGBTQ issues and breast cancer awareness. Her other accolades include a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an Academy Award for "I Need to Wake Up" for the climate change documentary, An Inconvenient Truth.

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 "Gold List," a title received for the tenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com, or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About AEG Presents

AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 16 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, BTS, Ed SHeeran, Katy Perry and Kenny Chesney; produce or support over 25 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Stagecoach, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly; and owns, manages or books more than 80 clubs and theaters. AEG Presents produces and promotes more than 11,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, Madison House Presents and PromoWest Productions. The company also operates The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and produces the residency shows of Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld and is the exclusive promoter at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. For more information visit aegpresents.com.

