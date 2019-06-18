Majestic Rep GEORGIA MCBRIDE Extended Due To Popular Demand

Majestic Rep's production of The Legend of Georgia McBrice has been extended due to popular demand!

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business and himself.

Written by Matthew Lopez Directed by Troy Heard Choreography by Venus Cobb

Stitch-in-your-side funny full of sass and good spirits.



FINAL PERFORMANCES: Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25 General Admission / $15 Students



PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!





