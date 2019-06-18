Majestic Rep GEORGIA MCBRIDE Extended Due To Popular Demand

Jun. 18, 2019  

Majestic Rep GEORGIA MCBRIDE Extended Due To Popular Demand

Majestic Rep's production of The Legend of Georgia McBrice has been extended due to popular demand!

He's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business and himself.

Written by Matthew Lopez Directed by Troy Heard Choreography by Venus Cobb
Stitch-in-your-side funny full of sass and good spirits.

FINAL PERFORMANCES: Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21 at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $25 General Admission / $15 Students

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE!



Related Articles View More Las Vegas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cadence's Launches SUMMER SOIREE Series Saturday, June 15
  • SESAME STREET LIVE! MAKE YOUR MAGIC Comes To Orleans Arena This Winter
  • Boozy Skunkton Rescues Irish Dancers Lost In Nevada Desert And Hires Pair To ChoreographÂ ATOMIC SALOON SHOW
  • Celebrate Father's Day At Boyd Gaming Destinations
  • Sebastian Maniscalco Set To Return To Wynn Las Vegas With All-New YOU BOTHER ME Tour
  • I, NOMI Plays Limited Vegas Run Before Off-Broadway Run

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup