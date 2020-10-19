Majestic Rep Brings The Scares With Immersive HORRORWOOD VIDEO

Majestic Repertory Theatre celebrates Spooky Season with a brand new drive-in edition of its retro interactive experience.

Majestic Repertory Theatre celebrates Spooky Season with a brand new drive-in edition of its retro interactive experience: Horrorwood Video: Highway to Hell!

For the past two years, Horrorwood Video has been the go-to haunt for fans looking for classic, nostalgic fun. After entering the wood-paneled confines of the 1980s-style video store, guests step through a vortex to become a part of the weirdest VHS horror movies that never existed. This year, however, guests will drive literally INTO the store, remaining within the socially distanced confines of their own vehicles, as theatrical lighting, projections, and the occasional creature, bring the haunts to them.

Horrorwood Video is created by Majestic Rep's Artistic Director Troy Heard. "This year has certainly given producers very unique challenges to overcome. When the opportunity arose to bring our guests into a uniquely designed space, the spooky ideas started flowing. As always, Leon - Horrorwood's creepy store manager - is on hand to guide guests into some really cool nightmares, but now we can do it responsibly with all the pandemic safeguards in place."

Horrorwood Video: Highway to Hell will be open from Sunday, October 25, through Saturday, October 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Prices are $50 per vehicle through the week, and $70 per vehicle on Halloween.

Advance tickets are required and are on sale October 1st at www.horrorwoodvideo.com. Call 702-423-6366 for more details.

