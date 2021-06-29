Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MYSTERE by Cirque Du Soleil Returns to the Stage at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Tickets are on sale now and start at $79.

Jun. 29, 2021  

More than a year after lights fell dark, Mystère by Cirque du Soleil returned to the stage in front of a packed house at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Monday, June 28, 2021. The cast is officially back to performing their talent-packed show featuring high-energy acrobatics, compelling dance, bright costumes and dynamic lighting. Tickets for performances are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.

"It is an incredible moment to see the audience back in our theater again after more than 15 months," said Eric Grilly, SVP Cirque du Soleil Resident Shows Division. "The cast and crew are absolutely thrilled to be back on stage in the Entertainment Capital of the World."

Show goers were ecstatic the original Vegas Cirque du Soleil production is finally back. Cirque du Soleil continues to delight spectators from all over the world while maintaining its mission of cultivating creativity and sharing the hope and joy that live entertainment brings.

The 2021 schedule includes nightly performances Friday through Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and start at $79. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/mystere.


