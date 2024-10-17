MO5AIC Will Return to Las Vegas With a Special Performance at Vegas Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acapella supergroup MO5AIC will return to Las Vegas with a special one-night performance at the renowned Vegas Theatre Company in the Arts District of Downtown Las Vegas. The all-vocal group merges style with innovation, while performing a unique blend of R&B, pop, rock, jazz, big band and Top 40 songs with a unique twist…no instruments.

MO5AIC will perform Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. at Vegas Theatre Company at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Hailing from the tradition of acappella music, MO5AIC performs with no instruments, using just their voices and microphones to create a full sound that frequently has audiences puzzled over where the band is hiding. MO5AIC has shared the stage with the likes of Jay Leno, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, and Prince, as well as having its members featured on numerous nationally televised programs such as NBC’s “The Sing Off”, ESPN’s Monday Night Football, The Academy Awards, America’s Got Talent and The Grammys.

After being crowned CBS’s “Next Great A Cappella Group” by Boyz II Men and winning the title of MTV’s “Top Pop Group”, MO5AIC has been taking the country by storm. From the hottest clubs to packed arenas, their vast musical and stylistic range has wowed audiences across the globe. MO5AIC consists of members Joshua Danger, Heath Burgett, Jordan Rogers, Corwyn Hodge, and Kenny Urban.

General admission tickets for MO5AIC are $20 plus applicable fees. Front Row tickets are available for $25 plus applicable fees, with special VIP meet-and-greet additions available for $8 per ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit theatre.vegas. Vegas Theatre Company is located at 1025 S. 1st St. #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101, in the Vegas Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.



Keep up with MO5AIC at Instagram and Facebook at @mo5aic. For additional information on MO5AIC, please visit mo5aic.com.



Comments