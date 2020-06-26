M Resort Spa Casino Will Present a Fourth Of July Firework Display

M Resort Spa Casino has announced the exciting return of their Fourth of July fireworks and a partnership with the City of Henderson's Star-Spangled Sky. In an effort to honor and celebrate the Henderson community and neighboring Las Vegas locals, the resort will offer spectators an extended 15-minute firework display choreographed to music on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4 beginning at 9 p.m.

The 2020 Star-Spangled Sky fireworks will be choreographed to music broadcasted locally from four iHeartRadio stations including Sunny 106.5, 95.5 The Bull, 93.1 The Mountain and Real 103.9 FM. Patriotic music can be heard live on air as well as via stream from the iHeartRadio app available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The general public is asked to enjoy safe distance viewing of the fireworks from their surrounding Las Vegas Valley and Henderson neighborhoods in an effort to adhere to social distancing practices. Viewing from the resort is reserved for hotel and invited guests.

M Resort became Henderson's only resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip when it opened its doors in 2009. Now celebrating its 11th year, the award-winning property is a pillar of the Henderson community, the Official Headquarters Hotel for the Las Vegas Raiders, and Henderson neighbor of the Raiders Headquarters.

