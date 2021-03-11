Las Vegas Producer David Saxe Plans Reopening of Productions in His Theaters

As shows in Las Vegas continue to be halted due to the pandemic, one Vegas show producer, David Saxe, is remaining optimistic, and preparing for when the curtain can rise again, Las Vegas Weekly reports.

"I am a creative guy, and it's always been, well, now I have to run a business, and now I have to learn all about sales, and then I have to buy a theater," he says. "And now, of course, I have to become a COVID expert, and there are guidelines and restrictions, but it's really put in your lap as a business owner to figure out all aspects and everything. And yeah, I just want to put on a show."

Saxe is grateful that restrictions are slowly getting more lenient, but it is still not enough to put on a show in the way he would like.

"Although we're elated to see this step in the right direction, a 12-foot moat plus the natural setback of at least 2 to 6 feet still seems to be overkill," he says. "Entertainment has continually received the most unfair restrictions. That said, the show must go on, even if we can only perform for 20% of our normal occupancy."

Saxe is planning to open three shows on March 26 and three more on April 2 in two separate spaces at the V Theater.

"It has been exciting to fix all the problems we've had in the past, because you never get a year off to fix those issues," Saxe says. "But it does feel like starting a whole new company. You can't just shut down shows overnight and then come right back and start again. It's all-new everything."

