Las Vegas Philharmonic's Spotlight Performance Series Continues November 5

The six performances are being presented September-December 2020.

Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020.

Hear the Philharmonic's esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles.

Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater.

The next edition of the Spotlight series is on November 5. Learn more and buy a ticket on BroadwayWorld here.

