Las Vegas Philharmonic Will Present Two Exciting Holiday Concerts

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will present the music that makes the holidays magical with two distinctive holiday concerts sure to bring a smile to even the grinchiest of faces. The orchestra presents one of the most beloved holiday choral works, Handel's Messiah, in A Baroque Holiday on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Master Singers and guest vocalists join the orchestra for a joyous evening. On Saturday, December 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the orchestra presents A Classic Holiday, a traditional celebration for the entire family resplendent with sensational vocals and popular seasonal melodies that capture the spirit and merriment of the holiday season, including White Christmas, Ave Maria, Sleigh Ride, Hannukah Suite and much more. Kristen Hertzenberg (Phantom - The Las Vegas Spectacular) and Travis Cloer (Jersey Boys) join the orchestra, adding their vocal stylings to several selections plus a narration of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas. The popular audience sing-along closes the show on a festive note. Richard McGee returns to guest conduct the Saturday, Classic Holiday concerts. Patrons are encouraged to come early for all three performances to enjoy a merry atmosphere, including live entertainment in the lobby, a hot cocoa station, sweet treats and a special holiday craft activity. Kids of all ages are invited to take photos and visit with Santa at all three concerts. Members of Vegas City Opera will be caroling in the lobby at all three performances and the Green Valley High School Choir will showcase their talents before both of the Saturday concerts.

Join Music Director Donato Cabrera, guest Conductor Richard McGee and special guest(s) for a pre-concert conversation prior to the performances at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for A Baroque Holiday can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphildec6 and A Classic Holiday here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphildec7.

Subscriptions for the new concert season are on sale now starting at just $120 for a four-concert package and can be customized to your choice of performances. Single ticket pricing in the 2019-20 orchestral season includes five price levels in Reynolds Hall:

PT Box = $110, A Seating = $106, B Seating = $71, C Seating = $51 and D Seating = $30

Student, Senior & Military discounts are available with valid ID at The Smith Center Box Office.



The Las Vegas Philharmonic offers convenient shuttle bus services from Henderson and Summerlin locations in Las Vegas to its Reynolds Hall evening performances during the 2019-20 concert season. A round trip bus pass costs $25 per concert and can be purchased in conjunction with concert tickets.



Tickets at www.lvphil.org/concerts





