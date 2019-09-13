Las Vegas Philharmonic Welcomes new Board Trustees and Elects Officer

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) recently elected a new slate of officers to the Board of Trustees for a two-year leadership term. Jeri Crawford steps into the role of Board Chair, Scott Kerestesi is the Immediate Past Chair, Rachelle Crupi assumes Vice Chair, Ellis Landau serves as Treasurer and Patricia Fink as Secretary. The elected officers for the new term collectively represent a deep well of demonstrated business acumen, history of philanthropy and a strong record of service to the community.

Crawford has given over 14 years of distinguished service to the LVP and has been an unwavering champion for the organization since joining the board in 2005. She has been an integral member of the Board leadership team since 2008. During her tenure, Crawford also held the position of President & CEO of the organization, stewarding it through some of its greatest milestones, challenges and ultimately, paving the way for sustainable success. Kerestesi, a Las Vegas native and executive with Cragin & Pike Insurance, joined the LVP board in 2014 and recently completed a two-year term as Chairman. Crupi, a veteran of the banking industry, isChief Banking Operations Officer for Western Alliance Bank and has served on the LVP Board since 2017. Landau, a retired executive with Boyd Gaming, currently works as a private investor in addition to serving on boards in the for- and not-for-profit sectors, joined the board in 2010. Fink, a former retail executive, has served since 2007, lending her knowledge and a flair for creative events that help support the Philharmonic's education programs.

As the organization positions itself for continued growth artistically and fiscally, growing the Board membership continues to be a high priority. The LVP recently welcomed Jerry Kohlenberger and Delinda Crampton to the Board. Both individuals bring a wealth of business acumen and organizational stewardship to their roles in addition to a love of music and passionate belief in the vital role the arts play within a community. Kohlenberger is a former executive with Exxon Mobil corporation and is a private investor in multiple companies in addition to serving on several Boards including the Kennedy Center's National Symphony Orchestra Trustees. He serves as chair of the Philharmonic's Nominating, Governance & Compensation committee and sits on the Strategic Planning and Executive committees. Crampton has made her mark in the luxury real estate arena in Las Vegas as a team leader at Berkshire Hathaway and applies her work ethic and creativity to the Development and Strategic Planning committees.

"This group of Trustees represents some of the most outstanding Board Volunteers I have ever worked with. Their dedication to the Philharmonic and support of the arts in Las Vegas is extraordinary, and I feel very fortunate to work with them every day," says LVP Executive Director Lacey Huszcza. "I am particularly honored to be working with Jeri Crawford as Board Chair. Her experience with the Philharmonic and her knowledge of Las Vegas make her an incredibly strong board leader, and her participation in this role continues to strengthen the Philharmonic and embolden the work we do throughout Las Vegas."

The Las Vegas Philharmonic and the American Federation of Musicians Local 369 have signed a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which remains in effect through June 30, 2021. The agreement represents the commitment of the Philharmonic to its musicians, through regular pay increases and strides to help the arts grow and flourish in Las Vegas. Additionally, the agreement underscores the entire organization's role within the community to present powerful performances, impactful education and community programs, and meaningful partnerships to the citizens of Las Vegas.

"Local 369 and the players of the Las Vegas Philharmonic are pleased to have reached a new agreement with LVP management," says Jack Gaughan, president of Local 369. "All involved worked tirelessly to reach a solid agreement to continue to bring great music to the Las Vegas community. Our two organizations have and will continue to have a positive working relationship and both remain committed to ensuring that the future of the Las Vegas Philharmonic is secure and bright."

Music Director Donato Cabrera recently began his sixth season leading the Philharmonic and has received a contract extension that will have him on the podium through the 2021-2022 season. Under his baton, the orchestra continues to challenge itself with programs that celebrate the dominant composers of the art form such as Beethoven and the like, but are also inclusive of a modern voice, more reflective of the community of Las Vegas. Patrons have embraced Cabrera's philosophy and he and the organization are eager to introduce audience members to new musical experiences this season and beyond.

"Leading the Las Vegas Philharmonic these past few years has been a very rewarding experience that has allowed me to connect with this community in a deep and meaningful way," states Donato Cabrera. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be living and working in Las Vegas and I'm honored to play a small part in the expanding and evolving arts scene. I would like to thank the Board trustees for the extension of my contract and look forward with anticipation and elation to the many wonderful opportunities that only Las Vegas can provide."





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You