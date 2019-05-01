Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces Concerto Winners

The Las Vegas Philharmonic held its annual Cox Communications Young Artists' Concerto Competition (YACC) on Saturday, April 27 at the College of Southern Nevada, Cheyenne Campus. The competition provides young student musicians the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of professional musicians, receive valuable feedback and earn prize money plus performance opportunities and experience with the Philharmonic.

This year's competition included nearly two dozen student musicians from Las Vegas middle and high schools competing in piano, woodwinds, strings and brass. Seven students made it to the final round to compete a second time where judges selected a first and second place in addition to an honorable mention. Kayla Quijano, a senior at Las Vegas Academy was awarded first place and will receive a $2000 scholarship toward her music education, generously provided by Cox Communications of Las Vegas.

In addition to prize money, Quijano earned the opportunity to perform with the orchestra during their annual Youth Concert Series in October 2019 and February 2020. She'll perform the first movement of Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto for over 20,000 students from the school district throughout nine days of concerts. Daniel Kyong, a sophomore at Coronado High School was awarded second place and will receive $1000 in scholarship funds. Shyler Macaggi, a sophomore at Green Valley High School earned an honorable mention.

All prize money is generously provided by Cox Communications, sponsor of the competition.

"I'm very pleased that Kayla Quijano was chosen as the first prize recipient of the 2019 YACC," shares Donato Cabrera, music director for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. "The experience she will have in performing this piece on the 2019-20 Youth Concert Series with the Las Vegas Philharmonic will be invaluable."

Cox's support of The Las Vegas Philharmonic is part of the Company's longstanding support of the arts - in particular, art education for youth - and is part of the Cox Hearts for Arts program. This is the fifth year of a five-year pledge by Cox Communications of Las Vegas to support the program.





