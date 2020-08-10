Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Las Vegas-Area Creative Organizations Launch the Producers Alliance of Southern Nevada

The organization was created out of the desire for these organizations to be seen by policymakers.

Aug. 10, 2020  
Creative organizations across Nevada and the Las Vegas area have launched Producers Alliance of Southern Nevada, 8 News Now reports.

"Every company is trying to find its own way to continue and they've lost revenue," said Sarah O'Connell with Eat More Art Vegas.

One organization that is struggling financially is The Playhouse, which was forced to close five months after opening.

"We are relying solely on the kindness of our patrons," said Benjamin Loewy, owner of The Playhouse. "We are still obligated to pay certain bills and have zero income. We are being held to the same standards as 2,000 seat amphitheaters, and that's something we are struggling to keep up with."

The Producers Alliance of Southern Nevada was created out of the desire for these organizations to be seen by policymakers.

"Our first job is to band together so we can speak with one voice and hopefully get policies tailored to protect the local arts community that is right now overlooked," O'Connell said.

Learn about all local art projects and more at EatMoreArtVegas.com.

Read the original story at 8 News Now.


