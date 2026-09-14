LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT to Play Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

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“LOVE ACTUALLY IN CONCERT” will bring the heart, humor, and intertwined stories of Richard Curtis' beloved Christmas classic to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2026. A live orchestra will perform the film's unforgettable soundtrack, including Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You,' Craig Armstrong's soaring score, and the timeless 'Love Is All Around,' while the complete film is projected on a cinema screen. Tickets for this special performance will go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

Since its release in 2003, 'Love Actually' has become a modern holiday tradition, celebrated for its star-studded cast, endlessly quotable moments, and its warm portraits of love in all its forms. Written and directed by Richard Curtis, 'Love Actually' follows 10 different, yet interweaving stories of love around the festive period, involving a variety of individuals, many of whom are interlinked as the plot progresses. The film features Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman and many more.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2026; showtime at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT

Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Over the past two decades, 'Love Actually' has built a global, multi-generational fanbase and become a holiday viewing tradition for millions. Its beloved characters, memorable music, and heartfelt stories have helped cement the film as a modern Christmas classic. The film's composer, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy-winning Craig Armstrong OBE, is one of the most influential voices in modern film music, known for 'Moulin Rouge!,' 'Me Before You,' 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age,' and more.

For tickets or more information on this holiday performance, visit WynnLasVegas.com and follow #loveactuallyinconcert on social media for more insights and information.

About Encore Theater

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons, and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers reflects the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2025, Encore Theater once again ranked No. 1 as Billboard's Top Venue under 2,000 capacity. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Jack Johnson, John Fogerty, John Mellencamp, Justin Bieber, Maxwell, New Edition, Lionel Richie and Robbie Williams, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Ali Wong, Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Taylor Tomlinson. For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites, and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine, and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach.

About GEA Live

GEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.

About RoadCo

RoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

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