THE VELVET AFFAIR to Return to Maxan Jazz With Katy Monroe

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Las Vegas glamour girl Katy Monroe will return to Maxan Jazz on Monday, September 21, with The Velvet Affair: Songs for Lovers, an evening of smooth jazz and timeless love songs.

Monroe brings the act back to Maxan following her engagement at the venue earlier this year. Her repertoire and stage persona recall the playful sensuality of Marilyn Monroe and the larger-than-life glamour of Jayne Mansfield, filtered through the polish of a classic Las Vegas showroom performance.

The singer was most recently seen on the cover of the July 2026 issue of Playboy Italia, which featured Monroe under the cover line 'Voice, Beauty and Marilyn's Spirit.'

This return also marks the debut of a new musical director. Joey Melotti, whose career includes extensive work as a keyboardist, arranger and musical director for Barry Manilow, assumes the role formerly held by Demetrios Pappas, musical director for Smokey Robinson.

Melotti will lead a band with deep ties to some of popular music's most recognizable artists. The lineup features guitarist John Wedemeyer of The Beach Boys, Smokey Robinson saxophonist Eric Tewalt, Barry Manilow drummer Y.L. Douglas and bassist Ruben Van Gundy. Roy Hamilton Jr. will appear as the evening's special guest.

The Velvet Affair: Songs for Lovers will be presented from 7 to 10 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2026, at Maxan Jazz, located at 4130 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. Tickets are $23 and may be purchased through Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/katy-monroe-live-in-las-vegas-at-maxan-jazz-tickets-1999049687428?utm-campaign=social&amp;utm-content=attendeeshare&amp;utm-medium=discovery&amp;utm-term=listing&amp;utm-source=wsa&amp;aff=ebdsshwebmobile

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