LGBTQ+ Affirmative Counseling Comes To Las Vegas
Community Counseling Center (CCC) and the LGBTQ Community Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) are proud to announce "Affirmations," Las Vegas's premier LGBTQ+ Affirmative Counseling Program starting on October 1, 2019.
Affirmations is an innovative, first-of-its-kind program that provides a wide array of services, including mental health and substance use counseling, centered from a perspective that is affirming of all LGBTQ+ experiences. This program will ensure that any LGBTQ+ identified person, their family, loved ones, and allies, will have the psychotherapeutic support they need that respects, supports, and validates everyone's unique personal identity.
"Affirmations is based on the belief that all individuals deserve emotional healing in a safe and supportive environment that affirms all sexual orientations, genders, identities, and expressions," said Patrick Bozarth, Executive Director of Community Counseling Center.
Bozarth, who is a graduate of Antioch University Los Angeles, was the first-ever graduate to earn a specialization in LGBT counseling and psychology and has created this program based on his education and experience.
"Antioch is a world-renowned university that has deep roots in social justice and equality," continued Bozarth. "When they created their LGBT specialization in 2006, I enthusiastically enrolled and through the course of my training, I knew I had found my passion. This is what I want to bring to Las Vegas so that we can help to ensure that all LGBTQ+ individuals can receive respectful, compassionate care."
Affirmations is a collaboration between CCC and The Center. Services of the Affirmations Program are offered onsite at The Center located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89101
SERVICES INCLUDE:
- Crisis Intervention
- Assessments
- Mental Health Counseling
- Stress, Impulse, and Anger Management
- Substance Use Treatment and Prevention
- Life Skills and Critical Thinking
- Family and Peer Support
- Coming Out and Identity Formation
- Wellness Education and Healthier Living
- HIV Education and Supportive Services
- Case Management
- Client Care Advocacy
- Linkage to Psychiatric Services
www.cccofsn.org
www.thecenterlv.org