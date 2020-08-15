LE REVE - THE DREAM at Wynn Las Vegas Will Close Permanently

The show was playing at Wynn Las Vegas. As of now, there is no return date.

Le Reve - The Dream, one of the most popular shows on the Las Vegas strip, is permanently closing due to the health crisis, KTNV reports.

Live performances in Las Vegas have been shut down in March, and there are no current plans in place for reopening.

Le Reve - The Dream is a thrilling acrobatic fantasy world, set inside an aqua theater-in-the-round. Follow the show's heroine, The Dreamer, through a suspenseful dream sequence. The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association has voted this the "Best Production Show" in Las Vegas for a record-breaking nine consecutive years. Fan favorites moments from the show include synchronized swimmers and a death-defying 80-foot dive.

