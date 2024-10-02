LABYRINTH IN CONCERT Comes to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, the North American tour of“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” will be extended into 2025 with the addition of more than 35 cities.

The tour will stop at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on March 20, 2025 for one show only. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m.

“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” transports fans to the Goblin City with an exciting fusion of live music paired with Jim Henson’s fantasy musical masterpiece Labyrinth, the feature film starring Jennifer Connolly and the iconic David Bowie, presented on a large HD cinema screen.

Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s theatrical release on June 27, 1986. Audiences are invited to experience an epic evening as a live band performs in sync with the movie featuring Bowie’s original vocals, and playing the songs and the score from the soundtrack composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones.

“As a huge fan of the groundbreaking collaboration between Jim Henson, George Lucas, David Bowie and Trevor Jones, launching this tour has been a dream come true,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents, the producer of “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert.” “Labyrinth fans are loyal and passionate, and this is their opportunity to join other enthusiasts who are dressing in costumes, dancing in the aisles and yelling out their favorite lines at every show. Hearing Bowie’s vocals with a live band while watching the film is sure to give every fan in attendance goosebumps.”

Black Ink Presents is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras or bands live onstage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land and more.

“The legacy of my father’s film and the world of Labyrinth continue to be discovered and embraced by new generations of fans,” says Brian Henson, Chairman of the Board of The Jim Henson Company. “Finding new ways to celebrate Labyrinth has been part of the fun, and we thank all of the amazing fans for continuing to support this magical film.”

Starring Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.

