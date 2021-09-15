KÀ By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates Triumphant Return To Mgm Grand Hotel & Casino

Intermission is over! Following 20 months away from the stage, KÀ by Cirque du Soleil will be welcomed backed to its colossal theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Nov. 24, 2021.

Hailed as one of the most epic productions on the Las Vegas Strip, the fearless journey will resume enthralling fans with gravity-defying battle scenes and combat acrobatics punctuated by immersive technology. KÀ will perform Saturday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets starting at $69 are now on sale and can be purchased at ka.com.

KÀ redefines storytelling with its heroic journey of love and conflict set within a dynamic theater that transforms the stage into an entire empire. The biggest theatrical production by the global entertainment juggernaut features invigorating special effects complete with 119 pyrotechnic devices, 13,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen and approximately 120 fireballs discharged in every show. The action-packed experience is the final Cirque du Soleil Las Vegas resident show to reopen.

MGM Resorts' comprehensive "Seven-Point Safety Plan" is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com. The Company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols.

Following CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required for all guests and employees in all inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. For more details about Cirque du Soleil's COVID-19 protocols, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/reopening.