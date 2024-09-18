Jonathan Halkyard, CFO of MGM Resorts International, Elected Chairman of the Board for The Smith Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts has announced that longtime Board of Directors member Jonathan Halkyard has been elected as its new Chairman of the Board.

Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer for MGM Resorts International, succeeds longtime Smith Center Chairman Don Snyder, who steps down after more than 20 years in the position.

“We're delighted to have Jonathan Halkyard, a great friend of The Smith Center, as our new Chairman,” said Myron G. Martin, The Smith Center's President and CEO. “Las Vegans should feel confident knowing the city's nonprofit performing arts center remains in extremely capable hands as its Board of Directors enters its next phase of existence.”

Halkyard has served two stints on the Board – from its pre-opening phase until 2014, when he moved to North Carolina, and again beginning when he returned to Las Vegas in 2021.

"I'm honored to step into the role of Chairman, building upon the incredible work and legacy of Don Snyder, who is truly an inspiring leader,” Halkyard said.

“As a Board, we're focused on staying true to the mission of The Smith Center, which is all about inspiring audiences through great performances, enriching experiences and engaging educational programming,” Halkyard continued. “I'm passionate about the power of the arts to inspire and bring people together and look forward to working with my fellow board members – along with Myron and his great team – to continue enriching the lives of residents in our community.”

Snyder, who helped steer The Smith Center through its critical early fundraising, planning and construction phases, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors' executive committee, in his new role as Immediate Past Chair.

Martin praised Snyder's immeasurable contributions to The Smith Center through the years. “For the past 25 years, Don and I have been – to use his words – locked at the hip. Our dream in the desert became an amazing reality thanks to his heroic efforts, and our city owes him a great debt of thanks.”

Snyder said, “I'm excited to have Jonathan Halkyard in place as the new Chairman of the Board. I'm looking forward to continuing our work together alongside Myron and the rest of the Board and The Smith Center's leadership team. I am thrilled to congratulate Jonathan.”

