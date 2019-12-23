Jokesters Comedy Club Of Las Vegas Seeks New Venue For Continued Residency

Just a few months before going into their fourth successful year of business, Jokesters Comedy Club is moving locations. "We've had a great run at The D but they have decided to close their showroom so we're seeking another venue to host our standup comedy club" said owner and resident comedian Don Barnhart.

Jokesters was named 2018's "Best Comedy Club" by the Las Vegas Review Journal and this summer Mayor Carolyn Goodman proclaimed Jokesters Day in Las Vegas celebrating their 1000th show. Mayor Goodman congratulated Barnhart and hopes he finds a new home in downtown Las Vegas saying, "Congratulations on the milestone. Special thanks are extended to Don Barnhart and all performers for entertaining residents and visitors alike at the D Hotel and Casino in fabulous downtown Las Vegas. Please keep the laughs coming as we offer best wishes for the next 1,000 shows and beyond."

For the last four years, Jokesters has distinguished itself by being the only full-time comedy club in downtown Las Vegas and was named Best Comedy Club by Casino Player's Magazine and was named one of the Best New Shows by Vegas.com

Jokesters Comedy Club features resident headliner Don Barnhart along with a rotating cast of professional comics opening the show. With Barnhart's depth and popularity in the comedy community, visiting celebrities will often drop by after their shows to join Don onstage and even do some "Whose Line Is It Anyway" style of improvisation after the main show.

"One of the reasons comedians love to perform at Jokesters is that we are truly a comic's showroom", said producer/comedian Don Barnhart. "We encourage our comedians to let loose and push the boundaries...as long as it's funny."

Although Jokesters is located in Las Vegas, they have been producing satellite rooms providing weekend shows around the country as well as sending their top comedians to entertain the troops.

Barnhart has been a resident headliner in Las Vegas for the last 15 years and when he's not on tour, you can catch him as one of the rotating headliners at Jokesters and since 1992, Don Barnhart has been producing and entertaining the troops around the world with Battle Comics and always offers ½ admission to active military at all of his venues.

And Don Barnhart knows funny. Don started out at the Comedy & Magic Club and by the time he was 20 he was the nightly MC, talent coordinator and night manager until he left to pursue standup fulltime. Barnhart just released his Dry Bar Comedy Special "The Spinal Disintegration of Man" (with over 4 million viewers) and clips of his videos are going viral.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEEji7BOhFg

"Barnhart is a refreshing voice in the standup genre as he mixes a blend of hysterically funny and topical insights about our life and the world around us, pushing the boundaries of the PC culture without being offensive using well-written material delivering it with an improvisational flair."

You can catch Don Barnhart and friends at Jokesters until Jan 5th at 10:30pm nightly at The D and if you have a venue that might be a great location for the club, Don encourages you to visit him at https://www.jokesterslasvegas.com and send him a message.





