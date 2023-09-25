John Oliver and Seth Meyers to Play the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on New Year's Eve

John Oliver, the Emmy and Writer's Guild Award-winning writer and comedian, and Seth Meyers, Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer, New York Times best-selling author, and host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” - two comedians, one stage on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show will take place on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. PT at the link below.

There will be a Seth Meyers artist presale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

About John Oliver

Oliver is the host and producer of the HBO show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which has been the recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including 23 Primetime Emmys, five Writer's Guild Awards, two Critics' Choice Television Awards, four Television Critics Association Awards, and two Peabodys.

From 2006-2013, John was a correspondent on The Daily Show and won three Primetime Emmys for his writing on the show. Oliver was the program's guest host for a two-month period in 2013. Until 2015, he also co-hosted the hugely popular weekly satirical podcast, The Bugle, with Andy Zaltzman.

Oliver has his comedic roots in stand-up and continues to perform to sold-out venues across the globe. He hosted four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central, John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show (2010-2013). Prior to this, he starred in the stand-up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times (2008).

As an actor, Oliver voiced the character Zazu in Disney's The Lion King (2019) and had a recurring role in the NBC sitcom, Community (2009-2014). Other notable film and television credits include Big Mouth, Paramount's Wonder Park, The Detour, Bob's Burgers, Danger Mouse, The Smurfs, The Smurfs 2, and Rick & Morty.

About Seth Meyers

Since 2014, Meyers has served as host of NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which received Emmy Award nominations in 2022 and 2023 for Outstanding Talk Series. Meyers and the writing staff have been Emmy nominated five times for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series (2023; 2017-20). Meyers also received back-to-back Emmy nominations in 2021-22 for “Late Night's” digital series, “Corrections.” “Late Night” won back-to-back Critics' Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020-21.

Meyers began his TV career with “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 where he was a cast member for 13 seasons. He served as head writer for nine seasons and “Weekend Update” anchor for eight. In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. In all, Meyers has garnered 31 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

In 2019, Meyers released his debut standup special, “Lobby Baby,” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In addition to his onscreen acclaim, Meyers is a New York Times bestselling author with the publication of his first picture book, “I'm Not Scared, You're Scared,” released in 2022.

Meyers is co-creator and executive producer alongside Fred Armisen and Bill Hader of IFC's Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!” and an executive producer of “The Amber Ruffin Show” for Peacock. He executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu's animated superhero show “The Awesomes” and executive produced “A.P. Bio” for NBC and Peacock. Meyers and “Late Night” showrunner Mike Shoemaker established their production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, in 2017.

Additionally, Meyers has hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, ESPY Awards and headlined the 2011 White House Correspondents' Assn. dinner to rave reviews.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

About Caesars Palace

