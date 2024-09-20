John Fogerty Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter John Fogerty makes his highly-awaited return to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, bringing his Signature Sound after two years since his last shows there.

Following the conclusion of his long-running, sold-out residency at the venue in 2022, Fogerty returns as part of his worldwide Celebration Tour. Taking the stage for three shows, Fogerty will return on Wednesday, January 22, Friday, January 24, and Saturday, January 25, 2025. Tickets for all three shows go on sale to the public this Friday, September 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Beginning his career over five decades ago, Fogerty was the founder of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band, Creedence Clearwater Revival. Today, Fogerty continues to serve as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, honored as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists, 100 Greatest Songwriters, and 100 Greatest Singers by Rolling Stone. Playing to sold-out crowds globally, Fogerty brings an energy that continues to stand strong as he creates an environment of unparalleled live entertainment that keeps fans singing all night long.

Since reclaiming ownership of his catalog of songs in January 2023, Fogerty is performing his classic songs for the first time in decades with his two sons. This time around, audiences can expect a new repertoire where they will be treated to a treasure trove of iconic rock sounds along with fan favorites like “Proud Mary,” “Born on the Bayou,” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

