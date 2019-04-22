John Fogerty Extends 'My 50 Year Trip' Headlining Engagement With Additional Performances At Wynn Las Vegas

Following a triumphant first run of his all-new show, "My 50 Year Trip," rock 'n' roll legend and Wynn Las Vegas headliner John Fogerty will return to the stage at Encore Theater for an extended run in fall 2019. Inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and his iconic hit parade with Creedence Clearwater Revival, "My 50 Year Trip" recreates the sounds and spirit of 1969 in this celebratory six-night engagement, Nov. 6-16. Tickets for all performances will be available for purchase starting Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. PDT.

"My 50 Year Trip" encompasses a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Fogerty's iconic songbook, which was written, recorded and released in 1969, and also showcases the original Acme guitar and amp used at the Woodstock performance. Each show features a montage of vintage photography and iconic stories from the band's set at the festival, as well as stories from Fogerty's musical journey over the past five decades.

This August, Fogerty will return to upstate New York for a sure-to-be unforgettable headlining performance at "Woodstock 50."

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

"My 50 Year Trip" is produced by Julie Fogerty in association with AEG Presents. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to the Veterans Village Charitable Foundation.





