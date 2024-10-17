JOAN Debuts At Open-Door Playhouse Starting November 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, Joan, starting November 6 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org

Legendary actress, Joan Crawford awakes to finds herself in the Afterlife Bardo. As she adjusts to the fact that she has died, she reflects on the ups and downs of her life and those that she left behind., all the while interacting with two guardians who will assist her transition into the universe that awaits her.

Bernadette Armstrong directs Goreti da Silva as Joan Crawford, Gloria Tsai as Thana, and David Trice as Newsie.

Bernadette Armstrong is also the playwright. The founder of Open Door Playhouse, her other plays include The Reading Group, Simple Lives, Covid?, Moments, and Custody.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

For more information go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org.

