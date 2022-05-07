Indie Rocker Phoebe Bridgers to Play at The Amp at Craig Ranch

JABM is proud to present this summer's hottest shows in North Las Vegas, including Phoebe Bridgers who returns to Las Vegas, NV on Friday, May 13, 2022 at The Amp at Craig Ranch, North Las Vegas' premier outdoor venue. The indie rock artist's music has been described as "exquisitely raw and revealing" (Pitchfork). Doors to The Amp will open at 7 pm, and the show will start at 8 pm.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4209616/phoebe-bridgers-north-las-vegas-the-amp-at-craig-ranch.

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers is a Grammy-nominated indie rock musician hailing from Los Angeles, California. Best known for her work as a solo singer-songwriter, she is also a part of two music groups: Boygenius (with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus), and Better Oblivion Community Center (with Conor Oberst). Bridgers' debut studio album, Stranger in the Alps, was released in 2017, and in 2020 she followed up with her second album, Punisher. Her current Reunion Tour includes two performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as well as concert dates throughout Europe, Canada and the United States this spring and summer.

Watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGmIVMCqwiE

JABM Enterprises

JABM Enterprises is an entertainment events company specializing in premium live performance experiences. JABM has strategically partnered with some of the most unique venues to provide patrons the getaway they need if only for a few hours of entertainment. JABM Presents is one of the featured Promoters at The Amp at Craig Ranch, bringing the best in live music & comedy to the Vegas communities.

For more information about Phoebe Bridgers:

instagram.com/phoebebridgers

facebook.com/phoebebridgers

For more information about JABM:

jabment.com

facebook.com/jabment

instagram.com/jabment