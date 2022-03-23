House Of Blues Announces The Return Of Gospel Brunch Beginning Easter Sunday With Additional Dates To Follow

Grab the family and catch the spirit beginning this Easter as the World-Famous Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino rises up and returns for the first time since March of 2020. Friends and families can enjoy all-you-can-eat down-home Southern cooking while rejoicing with the triumphant return of Patti Pennington and the House of Blues Gospel Choir.

Tickets for all dates are available now online at HouseofBlues.com and LiveNation.com. Groups of 10 or more can call the House of Blues box office at 702-632-7600 for reservations.



Easter brunch takes place on Sunday, April 17 with two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kids receive a special gift when they arrive to their seat - complete with Easter eggs filled with prizes and sweet treats, while the adults can vie for raffle prizes including tickets to upcoming events and performances at the House of Blues Las Vegas.



Additional Gospel Brunch dates include May 15, June 19 (Father's Day), July 3, Aug. 7, and Sept. 11. All seatings will be at 10 a.m.



The all-you-can-eat Gospel Brunch is a non-denominational, immersive celebration of gospel music to help wipe away your troubles and leave with inspiration. With a buffet menu that is ever-evolving, the Gospel Brunch menu includes southern specialties and morning feast favorites omelet and ham carving stations, red rose-roasted potatoes, biscuits & gravy, BBQ chicken, creamy mac & cheese, cider-braised Brussels sprouts, andouille sausage & chicken jambalaya, chicken & waffles, and an array of salads, seasonal fruits, desserts and breakfast pastries. Menus may change from event to event. Create-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bars are also available for guests 21 and older.



House of Blues Gospel Brunch has been a staple of Sunday morning family entertainment around the country for more than two decades. Featuring a rotating cast of the area's biggest and brightest gospel and R&B talents, guests will enjoy traditional and contemporary gospel songs.



Tickets for Gospel Brunch at House of Blues are on sale now and are priced at $54.50 (adults), $27.50 (children three - 11), plus applicable fees. Tickets are available for purchase through LiveNation.com, HouseofBlues.com and the House of Blues Box Office. A portion of ticket sales supports the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides arts and cultural educational programs and resources for youth in communities across the United States.