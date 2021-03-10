Henderson Symphony Orchestra Announces Two Upcoming Streaming Concerts

Henderson Symphony Orchestra has announced two upcoming virtual streaming concerts for March.

First up is the Young Artist Showcase. Young talented artists from across the valley that have competed and won the opportunity to perform with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra.

View the livestream performance on March 12.

Then, on March 18, the orchestra will present We Are Here.

We Are Here is a first step to move forward to a brighter future, with hope and changes.

As we take a look at history, we understand the human race has survived many catastrophes, pandemics, and diseases. We survived those tragedies by looking out for our communities with kindness and optimism. Music and arts, in general, have always been there to comfort and help us heal, and sometimes to remind us that we can do better.

Featuring:

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings

Jessie Montgomery: Starburst

Dobrinka Tabakova: Suite in old Style

Antonín Dvořák: Serenade for Strings

"The music in this program invites the audience to take a step back and celebrate our community, who we are, and who we want to be. We reflect on the past and learn from it. We pay tribute to those who are not here anymore and embrace our differences without fear to help to pave the path for a new generation with kindness and compassion." - Alexandra Arrieche, Music Director

Learn more about both concerts at https://www.cityofhenderson.com/.