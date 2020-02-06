Hakkasan Nightclub At Mgm Grand Hotel & Casino Hosts Tyson Fury Official Fight After Party

Popular nightlife destination Hakkasan Nightclub will host the Tyson Fury Official Fight After Party on Saturday, Feb. 22. Earlier in the night the famed 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury will fight in the highly anticipated rematch for the WBC championship against Deontay 'The Bronze Bomber' Wilder.

Fury will celebrate strapping on the gloves at the five-level mega club, Hakkasan, located steps away from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Guests will enjoy being in the presence of one of boxing's top contenders as the award-winning artist, Steve Aoki, takes the party to the next level with an energetic live performance.

General admission tickets and VIP table reservations are available at www.hakkasannightclub.com





