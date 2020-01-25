Guy Fieri Celebrates His Birthday at GUY FIERI'S VEGAS KITCHEN & BAR at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best-Selling author and Emmy Award-winning TV host Guy Fieri celebrated his birthday at his highly-acclaimed Las Vegas restaurant, Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The LINQ Hotel + Experience, on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Party guests mingled, noshed and listened to some of Fieri's favorites like ZZ Top and Sammy Hagar while awaiting the arrival of the mayor of "Flavortown" to his birthday celebration. Dishes served at the party included al pastor tacos, Kobe burger pockets, Nashville hot chicken, big dipper sandwiches, a selection of desserts, birthday cake and more.

As Fieri entered the patio, guests chanted and cheered while Regional President of The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Eileen Moore-Johnson welcomed Fieri to the stage for a few surprises. Fans crowded around the restaurant to watch Fieri receive his first surprise, a Las Vegas drumline birthday performance. After the show, Fieri joined the drumline and fans outside the patio to make a few remarks about the "out of bounds, off the hook" performance and reminisced his time playing in a drumline.

Fieri was then welcomed back to the stage for his next surprise. Moore-Johnson led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" while the Las Vegas Raiders' Raiderettes presented a spectacular birthday cake. For the grand finale, Fieri thanked the crowd and led a toast of Santo tequila shots as confetti filled the patio.

Fieri recently partnered with legendary rocker and entrepreneur Sammy Hagar to launch a premium tequila brand, Santo. Guests enjoyed Santo Tequila Blanco and Mezquila cocktails throughout the night, which are now proudly offered at Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar for a limited-time. All-new Santo cocktails include:

-Off the Hook Watermelon Margarita - Made with Santo Tequila Blanco, watermelon mix, lime juice, kaffir syrup and garnished with grilled watermelon and a kaffir leaf for $15.

-Vegas Honey Knuckle - Made with Santo Mezquila, honeysuckle peppercorn syrup, lemon juice, orange bitters and garnished with an orange peel for $15.

-Santo Sangria Mule - Made with Santo Mezquila, pinot noir, lime juice, raspberry syrup, ginger beer and garnished with berries and lime for $15.

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.caesars.com/GuyFierisVegasKitchenandBar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar





