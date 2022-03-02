Greer Barnes, Lynne Koplitz and Eddie Ifft Highlight March 2022 Lineup at the Comedy Cellar

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the March 2022 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Known for its distinctive "showcase format," featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at Caesars.com/shows or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.



TUESDAY, MARCH 1 (SHOWCASE):

Jocelyn Chia, Greer Barnes, Quinn Dahle, Marsha Warfield and Jay Hollingsworth

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jocelyn Chia (AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central, winner of the Ladies of Laughter Competition and a finalist at the New York's Funniest competition), Greer Barnes (HBO's "Crashing," 'The Dave Chappelle Show," "Tough Crowd," "For Love of the Game"), Quinn Dahle (The Tonight Show, Showtime, Comedy Central), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 on Fox) and Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's Laugh After Dark, winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston).



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2 THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 4 (SHOWCASE):

Jocelyn Chia, Greer Barnes, Marsha Warfield, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jocelyn Chia (AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central, winner of the Ladies of Laughter Competition and a finalist at the New York's Funniest competition), Jackie Fabulous (Last Comic Standing, America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show), Greer Barnes (HBO's "Crashing," 'The Dave Chappelle Show," "Tough Crowd," "For Love of the Game"), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 on Fox), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



SATURDAY, MARCH 5 AND SUNDAY, MARCH 6 (SHOWCASE):

Jocelyn Chia, Nikki Carr, Greer Barnes, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Jocelyn Chia (AXS TV's Gotham Comedy Live, Comedy Central, winner of the Ladies of Laughter Competition and a finalist at the New York's Funniest competition), Nikki Carr (Last Comic Standing), Greer Barnes (HBO's "Crashing," 'The Dave Chappelle Show," "Tough Crowd," "For Love of the Game"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, MARCH 7 (SHOWCASE):

Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, Allan Havey, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," "Comics Unleashed," "Staan 'Dup" on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour-long comedy special "Hormonal Beast" on Netflix, the reality show "Joan Knows Best?" the IFC Channel's "Z Rock," host of the WB's "Life & Style" and "Change of Heart"), Allan Havey (AMC's "Mad Men," "The Office," "Billions," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Crashing" and "Late Night with David Letterman"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



TUESDAY, MARCH 8 (SHOWCASE):

Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, Allan Havey, Michael Yo and Jay Hollingsworth

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," "Comics Unleashed," "Staan 'Dup" on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour-long comedy special "Hormonal Beast" on Netflix, the reality show "Joan Knows Best?" the IFC Channel's "Z Rock," host of the WB's "Life & Style" and "Change of Heart"), Allan Havey (AMC's "Mad Men," "The Office," "Billions," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Crashing" and "Late Night with David Letterman"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Jay Hollingsworth (All Def/Amazon's Laugh After Dark, winner of March Comedy Madness, Winner of Best of Boston).



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 13 (SHOWCASE):

Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, Allan Havey, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," "Comics Unleashed," "Staan 'Dup" on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour-long comedy special "Hormonal Beast" on Netflix, the reality show "Joan Knows Best?" the IFC Channel's "Z Rock," host of the WB's "Life & Style" and "Change of Heart"), Allan Havey (AMC's "Mad Men," "The Office," "Billions," "Louie," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Crashing" and "Late Night with David Letterman"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, MARCH 14 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 13 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Blair, Gary Cannon, Leonard Ouzts, Marsha Warfield, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Blair ("The Tonight Show," HBO, co-writer of the movie "Easy Money"), Gary Cannon (Stand Up & Away Brian Regan on Netflix, Last Call w/ Carson Daly, Live at Gotham, host of The Gentlemen's DOJO podcast), Leonard Ouzts (Comedy Central, CONAN, Netflix's "Master of None"), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 on Fox), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



TUESDAY, MARCH 15 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Blair, Gary Cannon, Leonard Ouzts, Marsha Warfield, Michael Yo and Kathleen Dunbar

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Blair ("The Tonight Show," HBO, co-writer of the movie "Easy Money"), Gary Cannon (Stand Up & Away Brian Regan on Netflix, Last Call w/ Carson Daly, Live at Gotham, host of The Gentlemen's DOJO podcast), Leonard Ouzts (Comedy Central, CONAN, Netflix's "Master of None"), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 on Fox), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival).



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Blair, Gary Cannon, Leonard Ouzts, Marsha Warfield, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Blair ("The Tonight Show," HBO, co-writer of the movie "Easy Money"), Gary Cannon (Stand Up & Away Brian Regan on Netflix, Last Call w/ Carson Daly, Live at Gotham, host of The Gentlemen's DOJO podcast), Leonard Ouzts (Comedy Central, CONAN, Netflix's "Master of None"), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 on Fox), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (SHOWCASE):

Dennis Blair, Gary Cannon, Leonard Ouzts, Marsha Warfield and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Dennis Blair ("The Tonight Show," HBO, co-writer of the movie "Easy Money"), Gary Cannon (Stand Up & Away Brian Regan on Netflix, Last Call w/ Carson Daly, Live at Gotham, host of The Gentlemen's DOJO podcast), Leonard Ouzts (Comedy Central, CONAN, Netflix's "Master of None"), Marsha Warfield (Richard Pryor Show, Night Court, Empty Nest, recurring role on 911 on Fox), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, MARCH 21 THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 27 (SHOWCASE):

Gianmarco Soresi, Eddie Ifft, Kathleen Dunbar, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Gianmarco Soresi (Bonding on Netflix, PBS' Stories From The Stage, Here Today with Billy Crystal, Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Comedy Central), Eddie Ifft (Legit on FX, The Green Room on Showtime, Tommy Chong 420, Showtime special), Kathleen Dunbar (Las Vegas Comedy Festival), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").



MONDAY, MARCH 28 THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 31 (SHOWCASE):

Vargus Mason, Jeff Leach, Monique Marvez,, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Vargus Mason (Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, Byron Allen's "Comics Unleashed"), Jeff Leach ("BBC Comedy," "Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters," "London Town & The Smoke," host of "Savage Snowflake Podcast" and "The End of the World Show," voice actor "Total War: Warhammer," "Smite" and "Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock"), Monique Marvez (Three SHOWTIME specials: "The Latin Divas of Comedy," "Snoop Dogg Presents the Bad Girls of Comedy" and her own one-hour special "Not Skinny Not Blonde"), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy Award winner, host of "Showbiz Tonight" and "The Insider," "America's Got Talent") and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, "The Sarah Silverman Program," "Louie").