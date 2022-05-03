George Michael Reborn, A Tribute To Wham! Will Perform At M Resort Spa Casino in August

George Michael Reborn, A Tribute to Wham! starring Robert Bartko is coming to M Resort Spa Casino for a breathtaking live performance inside the Pavilion on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With his live vocals, Robert exudes the energy and passion of George in the 80s and 90s getting the crowd on the dance floor for "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and prompting standing ovations for his performance of "Careless Whisper." Robert's spot-on looks, vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma leaves audiences cheering for an encore. Tickets for George Michael Reborn, A Tribute to Wham! at M Resort, starting at $15 will go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Close your eyes and you'll swear you're listening to the real deal. A life-long fan of George Michael & the band Wham!, it was during his early high school years, that many began to point out an incredible resemble between George and Robert. Robert also being a singer in the drama club, had a voice that amazingly sounded exactly like George Michael. Throughout the following years, Robert began imitating the star's signature vocal stylings and dance moves. Over the years, Robert has also had a successful career as a solo recording artist & producer. Soon after the passing of his idol, Robert began dedicating his talents to pay tribute to the late Superstar with an electrifying live tribute show complete with an extensive George Michael wardrobe, dancing and live vocals (no lip-syncing here!). Robert has thrilled audiences at clubs, concerts, private and corporate events, festivals, and tribute shows throughout the country, including selling out of the famed House of Blues.

M Resort Pavilion doors will open at 7 p.m. on August 13 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino's upcoming entertainment lineup, special events and promotions and to purchase tickets for A1A, Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, starting at $15, plus applicable L.E.T. and facilities fees, please visit MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.



