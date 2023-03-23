Feature: WATERS OF MARCH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT Celebrates Great Mid-Century Composers

Acclaimed singer Jonathan Karrant continues his tour as he performs and celebrates legends Burt Bacharach, Antonio Jobim, and Sergio Mendes. He will share the stage with Dave Loeb, Pablo Gadda, Nick Schmitt, and Boris Shapiro at Myron's at The Smith Center on March 29.

Burt Bacharach was a composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist regarded as one of the most important contributors to the 20th-century music scene. He won six Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards, and one Emmy Award. Bacharach wrote 73 hit songs for the U.S. market and 52 top hits in the United Kingdome market. Billboard Hot 100 songs include "This Guy's in Love with You" (Herb Alpert, 1968), "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" (B.J. Thomas), "(They Long to Be) Close to You" (Carpenters), "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)" (Christopher Cross), "That's What Friends Are For."

Brazilian composer, pianist, guitarist, songwriter, arranger, and singer Antonio Jobim internationalized the bossa nova. He merged it with jazz in the 1960s, creating a new sound. Jonathan and his all-star band will pay tribute to Jobim, highlighting songs including "Girl from Ipanema," "Wave," and "One Note Samba."

Sergio Mendes is a Brazilian musician with worldwide hits such as Sergio Mendes and Brasil '66. He has released 55 songs, including "The Look of Love," and created a new version of the bossa nova crossed with jazz and funk. Mendes was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2012 as co-writer of the song "Real in Rio" from the animated film Rio.

"I'm really looking forward to performing the music of Burt Bacharach, Antonio Jobim, and Sergio Mendes with some new arrangements. All are popular artists of the 1960s, and all are legendary," says Jonathan. "Myron's is one of my favorite venues to play and a perfect stage to celebrate these composers."

Jonathan is an interpreter of song, a storyteller, and a singer who brings music and lyrics alive. He paints a picture and presents a mood as a vocalist. He loves connecting with other musicians, engaging with his audience, and sharing time to celebrate life and music. His album, On and On, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Jazz charts, and his album Live reached No. 2 on the iTunes Jazz Charts. For more info, visit www.jonathankarrant.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Come celebrate the Waters of March with Jonathan Karrant at Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., starting at 7 p.m. on March 29. To purchase tickets, call The Smith Center box office at 702-749-2000 or click the ticket link.