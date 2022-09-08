Feature: The 26th Annual Serenades of Life: Doctors in Concert Combines Music and Medicine

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only nonprofit hospice in Nevada, will celebrate over 40 years of caring for people in the community. Their 26th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert inside Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Sept. 10.

Headliner Frankie Moreno will light up the stage showcasing his unique brand of genre-blurring rock n' roll. Frankie reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes charts with a record-setting 67 times with new singles. Frankie also made music history by becoming the only artist to have six albums reach a Top 10 spot on the Billboard charts in 12 months.

"I am very excited and honored to be a part of Serenades of Life for the Nathan Adelson Hospice this year. They do amazing work, and it will be a beautiful event at our second home, Myron's Cabaret at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts," says Frankie.

Actor, comedian, and friend of the hospice, Brad Garrett, will make a special guest appearance to present the Brad Garrett Humanitarian Award to recipient Don Snyder for his generosity and contributions to the community.

The evening will also showcase the extraordinary musical talents of several physicians, including Linda Woodson, M.D., Sam Mujica Trenche, M.D., and Morton Hyson, M.D. Alter'd Ego will also perform, featuring band members David Miller, M.D., Edwin Kingsley, M.D., June Sigman, M.D., Phronsie Markin, Ken Woloson, Esq., Ira Spector, Larry Tindall, and Brad Torchin.

I support the incredible, compassionate caregivers and fantastic staff with Nathan Adelson Hospice. It's been an honor each year to volunteer as the technical/production coordinator for this event, as well as perform with very talented doctors and my band mates in Alter'd Ego," says Phronsie Markin with Alter'd Ego.

"We are so appreciative to those who participate and everyone who joins us for a night of music and fun to support the vital care we provide to those in need." said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the various programs and services at Nathan Adelson Hospice, offering hospice care and palliative medicine as the oldest, largest, and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families daily. The vision of Nathan Adelson Hospice is that no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid, or in pain. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

26th Annual Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert will be performed inside Myron's Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center on Sept. 10. Showtime is 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased from The Smith Center by clicking here or by calling The Smith Center Box office at 702-749-2000. To purchase a link to live stream the event, email Cassondra Farris at cfarris@nah.org.