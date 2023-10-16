Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL

Chef Alicia Shevetone brings cooking and laughter to Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club.

Oct. 16, 2023

Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL

Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL

Las Vegas pop-up chef, author, and television personality Alicia Shevetone will premiere the first episode of Season 2 of Sin City Kitchen with headliner and comedienne Luenell during a private watch party on Oct. 17.

Luenell is known to audiences for her standup, starring in the reboot of Night Court as the bailiff, and movie roles, including Borat, A Star is Born, Hotel Transylvania, and That’s My Boy. She is working on a comedy special for NetFlix, Luenell: Town Business, as she humorously speaks about bad seatmates, first-class feuds, sockless babies, and travel mishaps. She is one of the first Black female comedians to perform a comic residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Born and raised in Tollette, Arkansas, she is married with a child and keeps her private life separate from her public persona. For more info, visit heyluenell.com.

Feature: SIN CITY KITCHEN TO PREMIERE SEASON 2 WITH A WATCH PARTY AND SPECIAL GUEST COMEDIENNE LUENELL Chef Alicia’s streaming show will highlight her industry friends, hot spots, and favorite celebrities in Las Vegas. Chef Alicia Shevetone is a pop-up chef (known for Appy Hour events), cookbook author, and television personality. She is also the creator of Dink Cuisine, a food and entertainment platform for print, digital, social, and live media. Sin City Kitchen streams on Roku, Amazon FireTV, and Apple TV and is available in over 60 countries. Chef Alicia endears viewers with spectacularly unique, savory, and simple recipes. Follow Chef Alicia @DinkCuisine on TikTokInstagramFacebook, and Twitter. 

Luenell will perform at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade at 9:30 p.m. Monday and Sunday. For more information or to book tickets, call (702) 777-2782 or visit www.jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com.




2023 Regional Awards


