Feature: GHOSTS OF GOLDFIELD TO “HAUNT” THE BEVERLY THEATER

A cult classic movie that was considered a flop when first released has become a favorite during the month of October. In 2007, Debbie Isaacs produced the horror film Ghosts of Goldfield, filmed near Tonopah, Nevada, 25 miles north of Goldfield, Nevada. Its screening has now become an annual tradition of an entertaining night of poking fun at the movie, with people screaming at the characters while laughing. The Most Horrible Horror Movie Ever event, benefiting the nonprofit Unshakeable, will be presented at The Beverly Theater on Oct. 19. 

The plot is about a group camped out in a hotel in the town of Goldfield, trying to film footage of the ghost of Elisabeth Walker, a maid tortured and killed in room 109. The main character, Julie, is troubled by visions and soon discovers that her necklace, which belonged to her grandmother, is somehow connected to the tragedy.

Ed Winfield directed the supernatural horror film, and Steve Yeaman composed the music. The film stars Kellan Lutz, Marnette Patterson, Mandy Amano, Scott Whyte, Chuck Zito, Ashly Margaret Rae, and former wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (WWF, WWE, and WCW). 

“The cast was amazing, but it was a terrible script. I have to smile about the movie, how bad it is, but now it gives us a chance to have fun and raise money for Unshakeable,” says Debbie. 

Like Rocky Horror Picture Show, Debbie’s friends and clients convinced her to screen the movie as a fundraiser. The evening includes a happy hour, a silent auction, and the chance to engage with a cult movie. There are no tickets, but donations can be made online or at the door. 

Debbie’s career path started when she moved to Las Vegas in 1994 and would eventually work at Levy Production Group, producing corporate videos. She moved into the film business as a producer and would create sizzle reels to pitch shows to networks. 

Isaacs was filming an emotional court hearing as part of a series she had intended to film to pitch as a reality show. “My attitude at the time was that this will make a great reality show, and I will become the next Mark Burnett [producer of Survivor, The Apprentice, The Voice, and Shark Tank],” explains Debbie. “It was called Women in Need of Change in the city of Las Vegas Municipal Court. I entered the courtroom and listened to the women share their stories.”

Debbie created the nonprofit Unshakeable in 2016 with a mission to guide women recovering from various types of trauma—survivors of human trafficking, domestic and sexual violence, addiction, and homelessness. Unshakeable has guided their return to the workforce for seven years to achieve financial independence. 

The Beverly Theater, created by The Rogers Foundation, presents cinematic, literary, and live experiences in downtown Las Vegas. This includes films, novels, collaborations, and cultural connections in downtown Las Vegas. For more info, visit thebeverlytheater.com. 

Unshakeable will continue to help women return to the workforce, achieve financial independence, and accomplish some of their goals and dreams. For more information, visit unshakeable.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram @ WeAreUnshakeable.

The annual tradition of an entertaining night of poking fun at the movie, The Most Horrible Horror Movie Ever event, will be presented in The Beverly Theater, 515 S. 6th St., from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. 



