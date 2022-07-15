Feature: GET TOGETHER WITH LEGENDS IN CONCERT during E'Stefano Inclusive Tuesday show at the Stirling Club

E'Stefano Inclusive Tuesday will feature Get Together with past, present, and future Legends in Concert cast members performing at The Stirling Club on July 19.

Legends in Concert, the longest-running show in Las Vegas, features a rotating cast of tribute artists who look like performers and sing with their own voices (no lip-synching). The show will continue to entertain audiences when it returns to Las Vegas in October.

While E'Stefano DiSanto performs as an impressionist singer, he has not appeared on stage in Legends in Concert. However, he will be hosting and singing along with cast members, who will also be reminiscing about the 39 years Legends in Concert has been performed on the Las Vegas Strip. There will also be footage of the show and performers. The founder and creator of Legends in Concert, John Stuart, will also be in attendance.

"I am thrilled to be able to present past, present, and future cast members in this show," says E'Stefano. "This is a nice to pay tribute by bringing everyone together. Older cast members will get to meet the newer cast members, including Janae Longo, who performs as Adele."

The show will combine history, nostalgia, songs, and many memories for the performers and audience members. There will be some surprise guests and incredible performances.

Along with hosting and producing shows at the Stirling Club, E'Stefano DiSanto performs as a singing impressionist and produces Icons: A Vocal Review. Homage is paid to some of the greatest artists who have performed in Las Vegas showrooms, including Barry Manilow, Elvis, Elton John, Franki Valli, Tom Jones, and Andre Bocelli.

"I love singing like these great artists, but I don't dress up and look like them," E'Stefano explains. "I have auditioned for Legends as a Neil Sedaka tribute artist, which is in my repertoire. I also sing like Josh Grobin, so there is a possibility that I will be part of Legends on stage."

He began his career at age five when he was overheard singing at Disneyland in It's a Small World ride, and his parents were approached about E'Stefano working at the park. As a teenager, he trained at The American Musical Dramatic Academy and can sing in three languages. After working on cruise ships, E'Stefano moved to Las Vegas in 2004 and started entertaining audiences as Master of Ceremonies and vocalist at the San Gennaro Feast. With his operatic voice, E'Stefano was selected to perform with Andre Bocelli's Las Vegas Christmas shows in the MGM Grand Garden Arena for several years. Along with performing on the Strip, he has also continued to tour.

The event will be at The Stirling Club, 2827 Paradise Road, on July 19. Happy hour is from 6 to 7 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m. Valet parking is available. It is not a ticketed event, but there is a $25 minimum purchase, and reservations are requested at (702) 732-9700. For more info, visit thestirlingclub.com.