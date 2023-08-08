Feature: Entertainers Reunite in God Lives In Glass at The Smith Center on Aug. 13

Photo of Celina Charlier by Luiz Casimiro

Many entertainers will join their hearts and voices for an encore performance of the hit original musical theatre concert God Lives In Glass. The 20th-anniversary performance will be celebrated at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas.

Inspired by Dr. Robert J. Landy’s book, God Lives in Glass: Reflections of God Through the Eyes of Children, the concert features all-original songs based on drawings and stories of children from all over the world from many different cultures, races, religions, and nationalities.

The show highlights a funny, powerful, and emotionally uplifting original score written by Keith Thompson (Jersey Boys, The Composers Showcase), incorporating pop, gospel, classical, blues, reggae, and R&B.

God Lives in Glass embraces all ages in this multicultural and multigenerational community concert event. Some of Las Vegas’ favorite musical performers from Broadway and the Las Vegas entertainment community, along with young performers, will make up the cast of 60 singers, 20 dancers, and a 26-piece orchestra led by renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry (The Cocktail Cabaret, Behind the Candelabra).

“This is a co-production with The Smith Center; they have been great,” says Keith. “It is hard to believe, but I wrote this over 20 years ago, and the first time we performed it was in 2003 at New York University. I remember rehearsing for the show in August with Philip [Fortenberry] as the pianist for the show as we were developing it. I was on the road at the time, so he was more hands-on when it was first performed.”

Celina Charlier, an acclaimed international concert flutist and conductor, also performed in the original cast and will perform in the 20th-anniversary show.

“At the time, Celina [Charlier] was a student at NYU working on her Ph.D. in flute performance. She is from Brazil, and English was not her first language, but she was amazing,” explains Keith. “Writing this piece and having these amazing performers was so exciting. When Celina heard about the upcoming performance, she reached out and will perform in the orchestra as well as step out and be one of the characters speaking in Portuguese.”

Raised in Brazil in a creative family, Celina has loved playing any instrument since the age of 4 and started playing the flute at the age of 10. She started performing professionally at 15 and was prepared to travel out of her country to receive the best education possible and pursue a career abroad. After teaching at NYU, she expanded her career to other avenues and toured the world performing.

“I cherish long-term relationships, believe in music and friendship coming together and Keith and I are the best of friends. I am so excited to be able to travel to Las Vegas and perform the show,” she said.

Starting at the beginning and now performing in the show 20 years later, Celina is honored and excited to be part of the show. “In fact, I told Keith that many performers ask why they weren’t born at the same time and place as some of the musical greats. Music is my life and love, especially playing the flute; I have also asked that question. But time filters the greatest performers, and this is a great time. This musical is above and beyond, and Keith is the complete package, and it is bigger than all of us. I believe this piece will remain long after we are gone.”

Cast members include Janien Valentine, Joey DeBenedetto, Niki Scalera, Tony Arias, Katie Kern, Bruce Ewing, Armi Guzman, Steph Payne, Rebecca Spencer, Kristen Hertzenberg, Jimmy Lockett, Christine Hudman Pardy, Paul Bradly, Sam Holder, and many more, as well as young artists Molly Martin, Eliza Belk, Olivia Dease, Chandler Shulman, Harper Misegades and Griffin Misegades.

For over 16 years, The Composers Showcase has provided a platform for composers and lyricists to share their original music and perform new collaborations. The Composers Showcase has been performing for eight years in Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. A fund has also been set up to help performers in the Southern Nevada area. For more info, visit thecomposersshow.com. Follow on Facebook @ TheComposersShowcaseLV and Instagram @ thecomposersshowcase.

The Las Vegas encore performance of the hit original musical theatre concert God Lives In Glass will perform its 20th-anniversary performance at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center on Sunday, Aug. 13. Showtime is 3 p.m.