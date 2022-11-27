Feature: Enjoy a holiday twist in CHRISTMAS IN HELL performed At Notoriety Las Vegas

The holidays have arrived, with images of decorating a tree, shopping, parties, dinners with family, and all of the joy the season brings. Then there is Bah Humbug, but Christmas in Hell takes it one step further as an irreverent musical comedy performing in the Notoriety Renkus Heinz Theater at Notoriety Las Vegas through Jan. 15, 2023.

Christmas in Hell occurs on Christmas Eve when a young boy eats a piece of fruitcake that has been passed around for years. Ending up in the hospital, he is taken to Hell as a substitute for someone else and finally returns, devilishly changed. It is the love of a father that he descends to Hell on a darkly hilarious musical journey to battle Lucifer for his son and reclaim their Christmas.

Gary Apple (writer for The Simpsons) wrote the book, music, and lyrics of the show, which premiered at the off-Broadway's York Theatre on Dec. 13, 2018. The show is directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Lorna Ventura.

The Las Vegas cast includes actors who first premiered the show at The New York Fringe Festival in 2015. Christopher Sutton will reprise his role as the father who must journey to Hell to save his son. Zak Risinger reprises the character of Carl, the big-hearted bogeyman, as he performed at The Fringe, The New York Musical Festival, and Off-Broadway at The York Theatre.

"I was performing in the show Memphis in 2015, and I received a call from Logan Medland, a good friend, and director. He told me about a lead character for a new show, Hell is for Real and wanted me to audition for the lead. I was performing in Philadelphia and couldn't go in person, but I could send a video recorded on my phone. I read the book Hell is for Real by Gary Apple and thought it was hilarious. For my audition, I read the book's prologue in Richard's [lead character] voice," Christopher explains.

It is a family affair with Christopher, his wife Lyn Philistine (in their 26th production together), and their son Dylan Sutton performing during the Las Vegas run.

The family is based in New York City, and Christopher (www.ChristopherSutton.net) recently performed as Mark Antony in The Harlem Shakespeare Festival's Antony and Cleopatra. Christopher received an Outstanding Actor Award for Monty Python's Spamalot under the direction of Mike Nichols. He is a recipient of the Sudler National Prize in the Arts, the Audible Studios Narration Award, and the Barrymore Award for Outstanding Performance by a Leading Actor for The Buddy Holly Story.

Lyn (www.LynPhilistine.com) portrays several characters, including Galiana, in the show. She has performed in numerous shows on and off Broadway, as well as in touring companies. Some of them on Broadway include Monty Python's Spamalot (Lady of the Lake,) directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw; Gypsy starring Bernadette Peters; Cinderella starring Eartha Kitt; and Disney's On the Record. Follow her on social media @ lynphilistine and @ thetravelin'triangle.

"I have to change into a different character with a costume change before every scene," explains Lyn. "I love doing all of these characters, much like Carol Burnett and Lucille Ball. This is really fun and keeps it fresh. [Also] I love Las Vegas, which has a similar energy to New York City but better weather," she laughs. She also observes her son and realizes she embodies many real-life roles as a performer, wife, mother, and creative person.

Dylan portrays Davin Mattlin, the unfortunate little boy who missed Christmas and went to Hell and back. Dylan made his stage debut at three months old, playing the Elven, the baby elf in the musical Elf. His other credits include Matilda (The Producer/The Mechanic) and Beauty and the Beast (Monsieur D'Arque,). At a young age, Dylan has performed as a soloist at The Art House, The Actors' Temple, and Feinstein's/54 Below.

When Christopher first rehearsed the show, Dylan was two years old and fascinated by music and lyrics. "I can't believe we are performing here in Las Vegas, and now Dylan, who is nine, is performing this show on stage with us," says Christopher.

"The show is very fun, and I like performing with my parents," says Dylan. "There are great songs, and it is different each time I am on stage and the audience."

Christmas in Hell will be performed in the Notoriety Renkus Heinz Theater at Notoriety Las Vegas, 450 Fremont St., through Jan. 15, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with showtime at 7 p.m. Guests must be age 14 and over. Parking is available underneath Neonopolis, with the entrance located on 4th street on the right side of the road just past Denny's. Take the parking elevator from the parking garage up to the third floor with Notoriety in view of the elevators. Click here for more info. For more information, visit ChristmasInHell.com.