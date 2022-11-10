Feature: E'Stefano DiSanto To Perform His Debut CD Release, THE LOST 45s, November 13

E'Stefano DiSanto will perform and launch his debut CD, The Lost 45s, at Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria on Nov. 13.

While E'Stefano performs as an impressionist singer, he will be singing in his own voice tracks from his CD, including the song "You Belong to Me." His CD Release will also be debuted on Sirius XM Radio Channel 72 on the Cool Bobby B Show at 9 p.m. Eastern, 6 p.m. Pacific time.

"Someone sent me a message and asked me why I am releasing my debut album now. They said my time had passed. Unfortunately, this person does not understand it takes a lot of time, passion, hard work, and determination. It has been 25 years, but I promised my mother I would never quit, so I want to thank my mom, MaryAnn Scardera, for making this happen. I love you and wish you could be here for it," says E'Stefano.

E'Stefano recently celebrated being inducted into the Portnoyed Wall of Honor at the Portnoy Gallery with his portrait drawn by celebrated artist Neal Portnoy.

"I want to thank Joey Melotti for playing keys for me at the celebration. I also want to thank my mom and dad, MaryAnn Scardera and David Scardera, for pushing me to do what I love. Stevie Dunham for standing by my side," he said. "How cool, it took one year, but I finally met Steven Mccoy, who came to the event to help celebrate Frankie Cintro's induction and birthday. Greg Rogalinski came in from Wisconsin for the event. He sang on my first night at the Stirling Club and was here for this event. Virginia Ciccone and Patty were also there to support the crew."

E'Stefano began his career at age five when he was overheard singing at Disneyland on the "It's a Small World" ride, and his parents were approached about E'Stefano working at the park. As a teenager, he trained at The American Musical Dramatic Academy and can sing in three languages. After working on cruise ships, E'Stefano moved to Las Vegas in 2004 and started entertaining audiences as Master of Ceremonies and vocalist at the San Gennaro Feast. With his operatic voice, E'Stefano was selected to perform with Andre Bocelli's Las Vegas Christmas shows in the MGM Grand Garden Arena for several years. Along with performing on the Strip, he has also continued to tour.

E'Stefano DiSanto will perform during his CD Release Party for The Lost 45s at Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria, 9500 W. Sahara Ave. starting at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. Reservations are required by calling (702) 360-3358 and stating that the reservation is for the CD Release Party.