Feature: Denita Asberry Shares Her Vocal Talents At Joe's Place

Denita Asberry brings powerful vocals, engaging stage presence, and engages the audience. Audiences can enjoy a wide range of music with great food and drink when she performs at Joe's Place on July 1, July 16, and July 23.

"I look forward to performing in a fun and intimate place," says Denita. "I love being this close to the audience and reaching out to them through my singing."

Born and raised in Detroit, the home of Motown, she was inspired by her mother, church, and school, to pursue a singing career. After experiencing her first standing ovation at the age of 8, she continued her training and joined a band at the age of 16. Denita toured in a national gospel touring company of the musical Momma Don't and One by One.

Denita performs as a singer, actress, and tribute artist, including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner wowing audiences in Legends in Concert, Stars in Concert, Heroes of Rock & Roll, and Hail Rock & Roll. For her sets, Denita belts out R&B, jazz, pop, and rock.

She has opened for Bad Company, REO Speedwagon, Penn & Teller, Florence Henderson, Rosie O'Donnell, and the Doobie Brothers. In addition, Denita performs as a backup singer for Wayne Newton, Gladys Knight, The Righteous Brothers, Jennifer Holiday, Rose Royce, Billy Porter, David Cassidy, members of The Guess Who, members of Blood Sweat & Tears, The Clark Sisters, and Rev. Rance Allen. Denita performs throughout the U.S and internationally. Follow her on Instagram @honeychild999.

Joe's Place creates a casual atmosphere to bring people together to enjoy fantastic food, exceptional service, and memorable experiences. Burgers include Joe's Place Burger or share a pizza or enjoy a pasta, entrée, or dessert. There is a full bar for favorite cocktails.

Denita Asberry will be performing at Joe's Place, 375 N. Gibson Road, Henderson, from 7 to 11 p.m. on July 1, July 16, and July 23. There is no cover or entertainment charge for this event.