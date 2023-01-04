Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES

New club continues to celebrate entertainment, food, and beverage starting the week of Jan. 2.

Jan. 04, 2023  
Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES
Ruby Lewis

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot opened to a sold out enthusiastic audience with acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Michelle Johnson, known as "Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz," with pianist Dan Ellis on Jan. 3. The award-winning singer and tribute artist Kelly Vohnn will continue to delight audiences with My Roots Are Showing with Mike Clark on Jan. 4. The amazing Ruby Lewis sings her heart out with Blue Eyed Soul with Dan Ellis on Jan. 5 and Elvis Tribute Artist Ben King pays homage to Elvis' birthday on Jan. 8.

Las Vegas's newest food and live entertainment space will start the New Year with a personal, intimate, inspirational show and lunch.

"I am honored to be the first artist for their brand new lunch series. It's a cozy, small space so that we can engage with the audience," says Michelle. "I am looking forward to helping people to kick start their year with some good music all wrapped up in a blanket of positivity, good vibes, and inspiration."

Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES
Kelly Vohnn

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot, one of Las Vegas's most exciting food and live entertainment spaces, is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and other celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot is debuting a new era of excellence in the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world.

Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events for the price of a ticket.

Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES
Ben King as Elvis

"I love old-school entertainment, and I want to bring that back to Las Vegas. Commercial Center is the perfect location, close to the Strip, and convenient for locals," said owner Akasha Svendsen, owner of Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot.

"New beginnings are what the New Year is all about, and I am hoping the new space brings joy and good entertainment to all sorts of Las Vegas audiences as the word gets out that there is a new cabaret space in town," adds Michelle.

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets and to check out other shows. Coop's Cabaret and hotspot is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free parking.




Feature: Cartoons and Music Together Debut When Las Vegas Philharmonic Performs Bugs Bunny Photo
Feature: Cartoons and Music Together Debut When Las Vegas Philharmonic Performs Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony will join forces with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring Looney Tunes nostalgia with its Las Vegas debut at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center on Jan. 7.
Kevin Hart Returns To Vegas In March 2023 With Back-to-Back Performances At Resorts World Photo
Kevin Hart Returns To Vegas In March 2023 With Back-to-Back Performances At Resorts World Las Vegas
Emmy & GRAMMY-nominated comedian and actor, Kevin Hart, announces his return to the stage at Resorts World Theatre in the New Year with back-to-back performances in March 2023.
Aquaria and Jorgeous to Join RUPAULS DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas at Flamingo Las Vegas Photo
Aquaria and Jorgeous to Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas at Flamingo Las Vegas
When RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! returns on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, two new queens will be slaying the Flamingo Las Vegas stage – Season 10 winner Aquaria and fresh from Season 14, Jorgeous. 
Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris Photo
Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery to Present Three-Month Artist Showcase With Chris Elliman
Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking off its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman.

From This Author - Debbie Hall

Debbie Hall is a long-time resident of Las Vegas (43 years and counting) and has always loved the entertainment. Whether attending touring Broadway shows or high school productions, she enjoys... (read more about this author)


Feature: Cartoons and Music Together Debut When Las Vegas Philharmonic Performs Bugs Bunny at the SymphonyFeature: Cartoons and Music Together Debut When Las Vegas Philharmonic Performs Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
January 5, 2023

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony will join forces with the Las Vegas Philharmonic to bring Looney Tunes nostalgia with its Las Vegas debut at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center on Jan. 7.
Feature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIESFeature: COOP'S CABARET AND HOT SPOT DEBUTS WITH A SHOW AND LUNCH SERIES
January 4, 2023

Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot opened to a sold out enthusiastic audience with acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Michelle Johnson, known as 'Las Vegas' First Lady of Jazz,' with pianist Dan Ellis on Jan. 3. The award-winning singer and tribute artist Kelly Vohnn will continue to delight audiences with My Roots Are Showing with Mike Clark on Jan. 4. The amazing Ruby Lewis sings her heart out with Blue Eyed Soul with Dan Ellis on Jan. 5 and Elvis Tribute Artist Ben King pays homage to Elvis’ birthday on Jan. 8.
Feature: Elvis is BACK IN THE BUILDING being performed at Tropicana Las VegasFeature: Elvis is BACK IN THE BUILDING being performed at Tropicana Las Vegas
December 14, 2022

The holidays are celebrated with a first-ever Elvis-themed production, Back in the Building, performed at the Legends in Concert Theater at Tropicana Las Vegas through Dec. 30.
Feature: CARPENTERS LEGACY: A CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT celebrates with official debut at The Modern Showrooms At Alexis Park Resort HotelFeature: CARPENTERS LEGACY: A CHRISTMAS PORTRAIT celebrates with official debut at The Modern Showrooms At Alexis Park Resort Hotel
December 8, 2022

It is time to enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas with Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter starring in the debut of Carpenters Legacy: A Christmas Portrait recreating the nostalgia and joy of the Carpenters’ 1977 and 1978 Christmas television specials. The holiday show will be performed at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel through Jan. 1, 2023.
Feature: CHRISTMAS WISH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT continues holiday tour at Myron's At The Smith CenterFeature: CHRISTMAS WISH WITH JONATHAN KARRANT continues holiday tour at Myron's At The Smith Center
December 7, 2022

Jonathan Karrant, one of the leading jazz vocalists, has released his holiday album, Christmas Wish, and will be performing his holiday show at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Dec. 9.
share