Experience The Jazz Staycation Of A Lifetime At The Newport Beach Jazz Party

The Newport Beach Jazz Party is extending a Valentine's Day Weekend Staycation special offer to Newport Beach Yacht Club members to enjoy 3 days and 4 nights immersed in work class jazz. The weekend features historic jazz legends, modern stars and once in a lifetime artist collaborations. The package includes 2 tickets to each and every set throughout the weekend as well as access to the VIP private concerts, meet and greets, Newport Beach Jazz Party swag bags and special surprises.

The package can be purchased by contacting Anthony Kolasky at 702.787.2234 or via email at anthony@newportbeachjazzparty.com. For a full schedule of the Newport Beach Jazz Party: https://newportbeachjazzparty.com/schedule/

Members will enjoy this weekend at the idyllic Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa located near the shops and restaurants of Fashion Island. Each room features indulgent bedding, flat- screen TV's, Wi-Fi, and large windows that overlook the golf course, city, and/or ocean. The package includes a complimentary brunch on a day of your choice. And finally, enjoy a special presentation on the legendary Nat King Cole by celebrated author Will Friedwald. This presentation features a collection of rare and wonderful video performances and images from family archives and delves into Friedwald's monumental new biography, Straighten Up & Fly Right: The Life and Music of Nat King Cole.

NEWPORT BEACH VALENTINE'S DAY STAYCATION

February 13 - February 16

Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa

• 2 Patron Tickets to the Newport Beach Jazz Party

• 4 Nights at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa

• VIP Performance & Party Access

• Newport Beach Jazz Party Swag Bag

• Special Presentation on Nat King Coke by Will Friedwald

• 1 Complimentary Brunch





