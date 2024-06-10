Video: Will Brill Is Living His Best Tony Nominee Life

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being a Tony nominee and starring in a 3+ hour show eight times a week doesn't make for much free time, but Will Brill is unbothered. The Stereophonic star is making the most of his ride in one of the most talked about and Tony-nominated shows of the season.

"[Being nominated] is really trippy," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You spend your whole life in the business telling yourself that it's about the work. It's about the art. I don't need awards! What even does that mean? Then all of a sudden you get nominated for one and the seven year-old in me is like, 'OH MY GOD!' It's a crazy experience."

Brill was prepped for a career on Broadway at Carnegie Mellon University. "The teachers a Carnegie Mellon University are a really beautiful mix of very supportive and also brutally honest," he continued. "It was such a safe place to do anything with anyone."

"As Head of the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon University, I am deeply proud of our longstanding history of alumni working on Broadway," said Robert Ramirez, Head of School of Drama at CMU. "From designers to producers, actors to directors, and every vital role in between – if there's a job in the theater, you can bet a CMU grad has done it, and has done it with excellence and integrity. We are honored to be the higher education partner of the Tony Awards and to have the opportunity not only to celebrate our community of alumni on Broadway each year, but also to recognize a deserving theater educator who is making a difference in their community. This year, we are thrilled to shine a light on CJay Philip and the incredible work she is doing through Dance & Bmore in Baltimore. The importance of arts education cannot be overstated, and Carnegie Mellon is proud to champion it through this meaningful partnership."

In this video, watch as Brill chats more about his epic journey with Stereophonic, recounts his days at Carnegie Mellon, and so much more! Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.