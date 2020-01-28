Everclear to Perform Inside M Pavilion at M Resort Spa Casino

Grammy-nominated alt-rock band Everclear, one of the most prolific bands of the last quarter-century, will perform at M Resort Spa Casino inside the M Pavilion on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Mixing it up and digging into the catalogue, Everclear plans to make it fun and relevant playing the hits, but also playing those other songs as well making it more vibrant and real. Tickets for Everclear, starting at $15, will go on sale for the general public on Friday, January 31 at noon and can be purchased by visiting MResort.com or ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1991 by founding member Art Alexakis in Portland, Oregon, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career spanning 11 studio releases, numerous videos, thousands of shows and accolades that include a 1998 Grammy nomination. Considering Everclear has written and recorded some truly iconic '90s alt-rock hits, it would be all too easy these days for the band to be a victim of its past successes, relegated to performing as a glorified jukebox, existing to satisfy the nostalgic cravings of Gen Xers everywhere. But singer-guitarist Art Alexakis isn't about to start phoning it in now.

Although the band hasn't released a new studio album since 2015's triumphant Black Is The New Black, Everclear continues to actively tour. And while it's a virtual surety that no Everclear gig is complete without a rendition of "Santa Monica" and "Father of Mine," lately the band has found that exploring the full range of past material-especially the "deep cuts"-not only gives fans a rare treat, it also injects new life into the band's live dynamic. The tour lineup features lead vocalist Art Alexakis along with longtime members Dave French (guitar) and Freddy Herrera (bass), as well as drummer Brian Nolan (also with American Hi-Fi), who has performed with Everclear on multiple past tours.

Everclear will offer fans the chance to revisit songs from fan favorite records like Afterglow, Sparkle and Fade and the double album Songs From The American Movie, but also compositions from more underrated collections, like 2012's Invisible Stars.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on May 23 and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.





