EMPANADA LOCA Will Be Performed at Majestic Repertory Theatre Next Month

Majestic Repertory Theatre returns to the Las Vegas Arts District with the regional premiere of Aaron Mark's solo show Empanada Loca, featuring Las Vegas actress Amanda Guardado.

Now living deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel with the Mole People, a very hungry Dolores recounts her years selling weed with her boyfriend, her return to Washington Heights after thirteen years in prison, her fortuitous reunion with an old stoner friend who lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his expand shop, and the bloodbath that sent her fleeing underground.

Loosely inspired by the legend of Sweeney Todd, Empanada Loca is contemporary Grand Guignol horror in the style of Spalding Gray.

"We're taking baby steps back towards our Grand Reopening in October. This project has been on my short list for awhile, and checks all the hallmarks of a Majestic show: engaging, thrilling, and darkly funny," says director Troy Heard. "It's coincidental that one of our last inside shows was Sweeney Todd, and this happens to be a very savvy retelling of that tale."

Performances of Empanda Loca will be September 9 through 26, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. Majestic Repertory Theatre is located at at 1217 S. Main Street. General admission tickets are $25, $20 for age 20 and under, and are on sale now at www.majesticrepertory.com. Call 702-423-6366 for details.