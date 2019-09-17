Due To Popular Demand Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club At The LINQ Promenade Extends Luenell's Limited Engagement

Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade has proudly announced an extension to their first-ever limited engagement with comedian/actress and the Original Bad Girl of Comedy, Luenell. Hot and hilarious, along with her in-your-face delivery has made her a fan favorite.

"As an African American woman, who has been in the comedy game for many, many years, I'm ecstatic to be at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade, and proud to be one of the few black female comediennes represented on The Strip and I can't wait to personally thank Jimmy for this opportunity," said Luenell. "I'm honored to be a part of the Girls Club of funny women with an engagement in Las Vegas."

The initial eight-show engagement - which was scheduled from August - September of 2019 - has been extended through January 2020. With 14 new shows, audiences can laugh along with her Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on the below dates.

Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27

Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Jan. 5

"Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club is the premier comedy venue in Las Vegas, with a rotating roster of hilarious talent," said Vice President of Entertainment Operations for Caesars Entertainment, Damian Costa. "By extending this engagement, more people will be able to cap off their weekends on a high note with some laughter and live entertainment courtesy of the beloved and bold Luenell."

Luenell's extended engagement is a fresh addition to the club's growing list of programming initiatives. The additional shows will not affect the regularly scheduled performances on Tuesday and Thursday - Sunday at 8 p.m. with additional shows at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets for Luenell can be purchased at www.kimmelscomedyclub.com or www.ticketmaster.com/Kimmel, calling (702) 777-2782, or in person at any Caesars Entertainment box office including the comedy club's box office located on the first floor of the dual-level venue.

Luenell is the self-proclaimed "Original Bad Girl of Comedy." A force of nature, Luenell is best known for her breakthrough role as the "hooker with the heart of gold" in the Oscar-nominated, blockbuster comedy "Borat." Look for Luenell in the upcoming Netflix movie, "Dolemite Is My Name," starring comedy legend Eddie Murphy, heading to theatres on October 4, 2019 and landing on Netflix October 25, 2019. Plus, she's joined the all-star cast for the sequel, "Coming to America 2," currently filming in Atlanta, starring Murphy and Arsenio Hall. Along with Luenell, other cast members include Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Louie Anderson, Teyana Taylor, Garcelle Beauvais, and of course, Vanessa Bell Calloway.

Luenell also appears in the sequel, "I've Got the Hookup-2," with music mogul/businessman Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, released this summer. Plus, she's in the Oscar-nominated film "A Star Is Born" with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Luenell's additional credits on the big screen include the animated hit "Hotel Transylvania" and its sequel, "Hotel Transylvania 2," "Taken 2," and the hilarious adult-sleeper comedy, "That's My Boy," with Adam Sandler.

As a stand-up comedienne, Luenell rocks the mic in the new Showtime comedy special, called "Funny Women of a Certain Age." She has appeared in various comedy specials, such as Katt Williams's "American Hustle" and "Katthouse Comedy" as well as stand-up appearances in "Snoop Dogg's Bad Girls of Comedy" on Showtime and "Stand-up in Stilettos" on the TV Guide Network. In addition, she just released her comedy CD, "Luenell Live: I Only Drink at Work," available on digital platforms everywhere. For more about Luenell, visit www.HeyLuenell.com.





